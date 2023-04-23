Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

The veteran outfielder ended the longest power drought of his career -- his last homer came Aug. 27 of last season -- with an impressive performance that included launching the game-winning blast in the sixth inning off Kyle Freeland. Castellanos has been productive in 2023 prior to breaking out, however, and on the season he's batting .310 (26-for-84) with 10 doubles, 13 RBI and 18 runs in 22 contests.