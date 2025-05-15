Castellanos went 3-for-8 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored as the Phillies split their doubleheader versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Castellanos picked up a steal on his first attempt of the season in the day game, then added a two-run double as part of a scoring explosion in a 14-7 loss in the nightcap. The 33-year-old outfielder has hit fairly well this season, batting .285 with a .752 OPS, four home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 doubles across 43 contests. It's his highest batting average in four years, but Castellanos' power has taken a dip -- he's currently on pace to miss the 20-homer mark after reaching it in six of the last seven full-length campaigns.