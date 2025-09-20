Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was Castellanos' first in over a month -- his last homer was Aug. 17 versus the Nationals. The outfielder has gone 17-for-64 (.266) over his last 20 games while occupying a short-side platoon role for much of that time. He's now at 17 homers, 69 RBI, 71 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .255/.299/.411 slash line across 140 contests.