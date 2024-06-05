Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.

The veteran outfielder provided the game's only offense by taking Aaron Ashby deep in the fifth inning. Castellanos is beginning to climb out of his early-season hole, batting .270 (17-for-63) over his last 16 games with four of his eight homers on the season, along with 11 runs and 11 RBI.