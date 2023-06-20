Castellanos (illness) is back in the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta.
Castellanos will play right field and bat third in Tuesday night's series opener at Citizens Bank Park after missing the final two games of the Phillies' three-game weekend series against the Athletics because of a stomach bug.
