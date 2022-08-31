Castellanos (toe) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old has sat out the past two games due to turf toe, and the Phillies will keep him on the bench Wednesday ahead of a scheduled day off Thursday. Castellanos should remain day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener in San Francisco. In his absence Matt Vierling will receive another start in right field Wednesday.