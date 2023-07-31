Castellanos is not in Monday's lineup against the Marlins, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This is Castellanos' first day off in two weeks. Johan Rojas will slot into the lineup in center field with Brandon Marsh sliding over to right field.
