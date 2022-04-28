Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado.

Castellanos reached three times and stole his first base of the season. He has a seven-game hitting streak for the second time this season. With Bryce Harper (elbow) limited to the designated hitter role, Castellanos has started 10 straight games in right field. Coming off a stellar 2021 where he posted a .938 OPS, the 30-year-old has produced a .921 OPS so far in his first season in Philadelphia.