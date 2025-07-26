Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Taking Saturday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Yankees.
Castellanos will get a breather Saturday after logging five hits over his last four games. While he sits, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and Max Kepler will patrol the outfield.
