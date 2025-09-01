Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee.
Castellanos has gone hitless over his last five contests and continues to see a dip in playing time since the Phillies acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, as Monday marks the sixth time that he's been out of the lineup since Aug. 1. Philadelphia will go with Brandon Marsh, Bader and Max Kepler in the outfield for the series opener.
