Castellanos went 2-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Castellanos doubled home a run in the first frame and then doubled two more home in the eighth. His two doubles brought him up to 23 on the year, which only trails Freddie Freeman for most in the majors. Castellanos now has three straight games with multiple hits and has seven such games already in June. The 31-year-old is slashing a healthy .316/.361/.502 with eight homers, 41 RBI, 43 runs and a 20:69 BB:K over 295 plate appearances this year.