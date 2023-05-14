Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Castellanos was one of four Phillies with multiple hits in the win. The outfielder has been swinging the bat well lately, going 12-for-32 (.375) with five extra base-hits and six RBI over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to a .325/.374/.517 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, a stolen base and 14 doubles through 39 contests.