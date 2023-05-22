Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Castellanos was the lone Phillie to record more than one hit in a low-scoring 2-1 victory. The 31-year-old Castellanos hasn't displayed much power of late -- Sunday's double was his first extra-base hit since May 9, a span of 10 games. Overall, he's still slashing a very solid .303/.349/.472with five home runs, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored and two stolen bases in 192 plate appearances this season.
