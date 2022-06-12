Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Castellanos put the Phillies on the board early with an RBI single that sent Rhys Hoskins home. He later doubled in Bryce Harper. The righty outfielder is on a five-game hit streak including two two-hit games, but has not hit a home run since May 30 and is batting just .212 in June.