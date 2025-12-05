Castellanos said Friday that he would "really welcome" playing first base, if asked, MLB Network reports.

Castellanos has never played first base before and has been a full-time right fielder since 2018. However, he came up through the minors as a third baseman and that was his primary position through his first five seasons in the big leagues, so he's not foreign to the infield. Castellanos is set to make $20 million in 2026 in his final year under contract with the Phillies, but the expectation is he will be either traded or released by Philadelphia this offseason.