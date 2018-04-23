Phillies' Nick Fanti: Battling back soreness

Fanti opened the season on the disabled list with back soreness, Philly.com reports.

Fanti has resumed throwing and is expected to join the rotation in High-A Clearwater soon. In 21 starts for Low-A Lakewood last season, Fanti posted a 2.54 ERA, striking out 25.4 percent of batters while walking just 5.9 percent.

