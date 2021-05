Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Hoskins got the scoring started by cranking his 11th long ball of the season, this time a solo shot against Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning. Now batting .266/.341/.505 on the year, Hoskins leads the Phillies in hits (50), RBI (31) and home runs (11).