Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Pirates on Saturday.

The young slugger was the first batter to face Pirates' reliever Michael Feliz, and he promptly met him with a three-run shot to left field. Hoskins is now hitting .328 with an absurd 1.127 OPS and even three stolen bases.

