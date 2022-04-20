Manager Joe Girardi suggested Wednesday that Hoskins will have a long leash as the Phillies' No. 2 hitter against both left- and right-handed pitching, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. "We're going to leave the lineup the same for a little bit," Girardi said. "See how that goes."

Girardi is hoping that Segura's speed at the top of the order and Hoskins' on-base skills out of the two hole will help create more run-producing opportunities for the thumpers in the heart of the Philadelphia lineup (Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber). With a .243 average, one home run, no stolen bases, seven runs and four RBI through 12 games, Hoskins has delivered modest results in traditional 5x5 fantasy leagues, but a 19.6 percent walk rate has lifted his on-base average to an impressive .391 across 46 plate appearances.