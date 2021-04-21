Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.
Hoskins was expecting to have the day off but was needed to fill in after Jean Segura exited with a strained right quadriceps running through first to end the third inning. The 28-year-old made some noise late, as he sent a fastball into the seats in left center in the ninth for his third home run of the year. After having a scorching hot first week at the plate, Hoskins has cooled down a bunch with a .167/.222/.333 slash line and 3:16 BB:K over his last 11 games.