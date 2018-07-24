Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in third straight matchup
Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Hoskins tied the game in the fifth inning after launching his 17th home run of the season, although the Phillies would fall in the series opener. He's gone 4-for-16 with three homers and eight RBI in four games following the All-Star break as he attempts to raise his uninspiring .477 slugging percentage (90 games).
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has big day•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Plates two runs•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in second consectuve game•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches 12th homer Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has big game against Nationals•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Collects two RBI Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...