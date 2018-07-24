Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in third straight matchup

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Hoskins tied the game in the fifth inning after launching his 17th home run of the season, although the Phillies would fall in the series opener. He's gone 4-for-16 with three homers and eight RBI in four games following the All-Star break as he attempts to raise his uninspiring .477 slugging percentage (90 games).

