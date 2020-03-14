Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Mixed results in spring games

Hoskins hit a decent .241/.371/.483 in 12 Grapefruit League games before play was suspended, but he also struck out at a 40 percent clip.

The slugger owns a career 23.4 percent strikeout rate in 363 big-league games, a perfectly respectable mark for a power hitter, so it's possible his spring struggles in that area were nothing more than a small-sample blip. Either way, Hoskins faces some questions about his value this season, as his slugging percentage dropped from .496 to .454 last year despite league-wide power increasing. His expected slugging percentage according to Statcast came to just .426, suggesting that even his mediocre showing was an overachievement.