Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Not in lineup Friday

Hoskins (hand) is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres.

Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand Thursday against the Cubs and ultimately remained in the game, but he'll apparently need at least one day on the bench after receiving X-rays following Thursday's game. Logan Morrison will handle the duties at first base, batting sixth.

