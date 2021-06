Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Hoskins was one of five Phillies who went deep in Tuesday's contest, and the slugging first baseman belted his 12th long ball of the campaign in the top of the sixth inning off reliever Amir Garrett. The 28-year-old has four home runs over his last 10 games.