Hoskins' MRI results revealed he tore his left ACL during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit.
Hoskins will undergo surgery to repair his ACL, and the Phillies will now be without their slugging first baseman for most, if not all, of the 2023 season. Alec Bohm will likely shift over to become Philadelphia's primary first baseman for the year, opening the door for Edmundo Sosa to get most of the reps at third base.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Promising early signs for knee?•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Carted off with knee injury•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Starting at first Sunday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: To debut at first base Sunday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Recovered from offseason surgery•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Avoids arbitration at $12 million•