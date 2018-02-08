Hoskins heads into spring training as the Phillies' primary left fielder, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This will be an interesting switch for Hoskins, as he played first base exclusively prior to the 2017 season. He did log 30 games in left in the majors, so it's not entirely new to the slugger. However, this should help his fantasy stock nicely for 2018. He's currently eligible at both first base and outfield, which is outstanding when paired with his elite power potential. Hoskins projects to be a staple of the Phillies lineup for years to come, making him a valuable fantasy commodity.