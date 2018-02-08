Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Tabbed for full-time role in left
Hoskins heads into spring training as the Phillies' primary left fielder, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
This will be an interesting switch for Hoskins, as he played first base exclusively prior to the 2017 season. He did log 30 games in left in the majors, so it's not entirely new to the slugger. However, this should help his fantasy stock nicely for 2018. He's currently eligible at both first base and outfield, which is outstanding when paired with his elite power potential. Hoskins projects to be a staple of the Phillies lineup for years to come, making him a valuable fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitless again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Will see more time at first base•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Posts steal and bomb Saturday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Continues to rake•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...