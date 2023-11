The Phillies acquired Moore and Hendry Mendez from the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Oliver Dunn.

Moore was the 72nd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas and batted .233/.321/.361 with eight homers and 26 steals across 123 games this past season for High-A Wisconsin. The 21-year-old has made 125 professional starts at second base and 58 at shortstop.