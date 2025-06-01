The Phillies recalled Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Johnson opened the season as a member of Lehigh Valley's rotation but transitioned into a bullpen role in late April. He's had mixed results as a reliever at Triple-A, striking out 20 batters over 14.2 innings out of the bullpen but also issuing 10 walks and posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.84 WHIP. Though he still received his first big-league call-up of the season, Johnson is likely to be deployed mostly in lower-leverage spots while he's up with the Phillies.