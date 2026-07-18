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Phillies' Trea Turner: Fills stat sheet in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Turner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Mets.

Turner sparked the Phillies' offense, reaching four times and tallying a homer and a steal in the same game for the third time this season. The shortstop has gone deep in consecutive contests since returning from the All-Star break Thursday after a disappointing first half. For the year, he's slashing .241/.290/.373 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, 66 runs scored and 17 stolen bases across 424 plate appearances.

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