Turner went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.

The Phillies' offensive malaise Saturday didn't slow down Turner's resurgence. The shortstop has hit safely in nine straight games, collecting multiple hits in five of them and batting .457 (16-for-35) over that stretch with six doubles, two homers, one steal, six runs and 10 RBI. While his numbers on the season remain well below expectations, Turner appears to have flipped the switch and could be poised for a stretch run worthy of a player who signed a $300 million contract over the winter.