Phillies' Trea Turner: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Turner went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with back in 2015, Turner produced his fourth multi-hit effort in the last six games as he continues to tear it up after the All-Star break. Over his last 17 contests, the star shortstop has broken out for a .343/.387/.671 slash line with 10 extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and six homers), 11 RBI and 15 runs, although his one steal over that stretch is likely a mild disappointment for his fantasy investors.