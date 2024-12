The Phillies designated Gilbert for assignment Sunday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The left-hander lost his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Jesus Luzardo (back), who was acquired via trade from the Marlins on Sunday. Gilbert allowed three earned runs over 8.1 major-league innings during 2024 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 4.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:14 K:BB over 51.2 innings.