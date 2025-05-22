Wilson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies due to a migraine, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Wilson went 0-for-1 with a walk before coming out of the game in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old outfielder has turned in a .762 OPS while working in the short side of a platoon in left field, and he shouldn't require an extended absence.
