Pirates' Aiden Ruiz: Popped by Pirates

The Pirates selected Ruiz with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A magician with a plus arm at shortstop, Ruiz might be the best defender to come off the board on Day One. Unfortunately, the undersized switch hitter from New York doesn't bring much offensive impact to the table. At 5-foot-10, 168 pounds, the Vandy commit doesn't project to grow into much power, although he might be able to make enough contact to be a No. 9 hitter in the majors some day. His above-average speed could make him a cheap source of stolen bases in time.