Williams went 2-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Tigers.

Williams has started four of the last five games at shortstop, pairing up with Liover Peguero to make up the Pirates' middle infield. That leaves Nick Gonzales as the odd-man out for the time being, though Pittsburgh has shuffled playing time at the positions regularly this season. Williams is regarded as a big-league player primarily for his defense, and he has three hits through the first 12 at-bats of his big-league career.