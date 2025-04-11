McCutchen is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds (triceps) being unable to play the field continues to eat into McCutchen's playing time, as the Pirates don't appear willing to let him play the outfield every day. Adam Frazier is in right field and hitting eighth Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Stepping out of lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Drives in two runs•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On bench for third straight game•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Out of lineup again Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting night off•