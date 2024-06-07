site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Absent from lineup Friday
McCutchen is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
It's the first day off in three weeks for McCutchen. The 37-year-old will yield designated hitter duties Friday to Henry Davis.
