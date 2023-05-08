McCutchen (ankle) is starting at designated hitter and batting third Monday against the Rockies.

McCutchen is back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle issue. The 36-year-old has cooled off greatly in recent weeks, batting .140 with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and 15 strikeouts over 43 at-bats in 12 games since April 20.

More News