McCutchen (ankle) is starting at designated hitter and batting third Monday against the Rockies.
McCutchen is back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle issue. The 36-year-old has cooled off greatly in recent weeks, batting .140 with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and 15 strikeouts over 43 at-bats in 12 games since April 20.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Out again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Scratched with ankle sprain•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Nabs fourth steal•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Launches fifth homer•