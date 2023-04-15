McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th inning of Saturday's victory over St. Louis.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the 10th, McCutchen broke the knot with a two-run shot off Jordan Hicks. The 36-year-old has gone deep twice in his return season to the Bucs while driving in seven runs over 14 games to go along with three swipes. It's obviously a small sample, but after struggling to a .237 average and .700 OPS with the Brewers in 2022 it's encouraging to see McCutchen get off to a strong start in 2023.