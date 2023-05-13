McCutchen will sit Saturday against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
McCutchen has been managed carefully by the Pirates this season, spending most of his time as the designated hitter while getting frequent off days. The plan seems to be working, as he's hitting .248/.362/.478. His .840 OPS is his best mark since 2017, the final year of his previous stint in Pittsburgh. Miguel Andujar will be the designated hitter in his absence.
