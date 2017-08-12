Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Dealing with knee soreness

McCutchen officially exited Friday night's game with left patella femoral discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

In English, that means McCutchen's knee is sore. The immediate diagnosis, then, is fairly positive considering McCutchen had to limp off the field from second base in the third inning. It's still unclear if he will require a disabled list stint, though, and he will likely be reevaluated before Saturday afternoon's contest against Toronto.

