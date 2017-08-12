Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Dealing with knee soreness
McCutchen officially exited Friday night's game with left patella femoral discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
In English, that means McCutchen's knee is sore. The immediate diagnosis, then, is fairly positive considering McCutchen had to limp off the field from second base in the third inning. It's still unclear if he will require a disabled list stint, though, and he will likely be reevaluated before Saturday afternoon's contest against Toronto.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Limps off field after double•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Looking for extra bases•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Homers three times in San Diego•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Goes deep for second time in four games•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base five times Friday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On base four times Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...