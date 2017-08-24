Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Dog-days slump

McCutchen went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

He's hitting just .213/.288/.277 with no homers and three RBI in his last 13 games (covering 52 plate appearances). McCutchen couldn't be expected to keep up his pace from June and July, but his swing looks a little tired right now. He'll face lefty Hyun-jin Ryu on Thursday afternoon: he's 2-for-9 with a homer and two RBI for his career against Ryu.