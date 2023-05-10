McCutchen went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Tuesday against the Rockies.

McCutchen was the lone bright spot for the Pirates as he delivered an RBI single in the third frame -- accounting for the team's only run. He returned from a three-contest absence caused by an ankle injury Monday and has gone 1-for-6 across two starts while serving as the designated hitter on both occasions. Overall, McCutchen has maintained a .234/.346/.449 line with six home runs, 16 runs scored and 16 RBI in 130 plate appearances on the season.