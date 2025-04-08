McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

McCutchen ripped a two-run double and came around to score during Pittsburgh's four-run seventh inning. He's turned in two multi-hit performances over his last three appearances, boosting his season slash line to .348/.423/.565 with three extra-base hits and four RBI through 26 plate appearances. McCutchen appears to be a safe bet for regular playing time, even as Bryan Reynolds occasionally slots in as a DH while he nurses a minor triceps issue.