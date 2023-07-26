McCutchen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates are concluding their series in San Diego with a day game after a night game, so McCutchen will head to the bench in what appears to be a veteran rest day. With McCutchen out of the lineup, Ji-Man Choi will pick up a start at first base while Carlos Santana serves as the Bucs' designated hitter.