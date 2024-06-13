McCutchen is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in St. Louis.
The Pirates are giving Bryan Reynolds a start in the designated hitter slot while Jack Suwinski plays left field and Michael Taylor handles center. McCutchen has struggled in his career against the Cardinals' starter Thursday, Lance Lynn, going 13-for-57 with a 21:1 K:BB.
