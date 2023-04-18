McCutchen is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
This appears to be a routine day of rest for the veteran McCutchen, who slugged a solo homer in the Pirates' rout of the Rockies on Monday and is slashing .302/.418/.528 on the year. Canaan Smith-Njigba is starting in right field Tuesday and Carlos Santana is taking a turn as the designated hitter.
