Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Goes deep for second time in four games

McCutchen went 2-for-3 with his 19th homer Friday against the Padres.

He's cooled off since the All-Star break, slashing .250/.373/.396 with two homers and three stolen bases. The nine steals have been a pleasant surprise after McCutchen stole only six bags in 13 attempts last year. His .890 OPS in 2017 is the highest since 2014. The odds of Pittsburgh moving McCutchen prior to the deadline have increased somewhat, given the team's recent slide, but it's still unlikely a trade happens prior to the off-season.