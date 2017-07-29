Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Goes deep for second time in four games
McCutchen went 2-for-3 with his 19th homer Friday against the Padres.
He's cooled off since the All-Star break, slashing .250/.373/.396 with two homers and three stolen bases. The nine steals have been a pleasant surprise after McCutchen stole only six bags in 13 attempts last year. His .890 OPS in 2017 is the highest since 2014. The odds of Pittsburgh moving McCutchen prior to the deadline have increased somewhat, given the team's recent slide, but it's still unlikely a trade happens prior to the off-season.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base five times Friday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On base four times Thursday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Hot as a firecracker•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Playing through pain Saturday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...