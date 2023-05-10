McCutchen went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.
McCutchen extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run shot off Antonio Senzatela, his seventh home run of the year. Following a 1-for-19 stretch, the 36-year-old McCutchen has gone 4-for-6 with three RBI in his last two contests. He's slashing .255/.366/.491 with 18 RBI and 17 runs scored through 134 plate appearances this season.
