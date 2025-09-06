Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
McCutchen will get a day to regroup after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss. Bryan Reynolds will replace him as the Pirates' designated hitter with Nick Yorke in right field.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On base three times•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Perfect at plate Friday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting breather•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receiving rest Monday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Drives in four in rout•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting rest Wednesday•